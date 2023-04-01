The Brown and White Weekly: 03/31/23

Reporter Maya Goodman runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Maya Goodman.

To break down the level of formality, English Professor Charles French, asks his students to call him “Doc Chuck” instead of “professor.”

French said he tries to find ways to help students with the stress of college and he does this through the “Doc Chuck paper airplane experience.”

French teaches his students how to make a paper airplane, and fly them around outside, which he believes to be a perfect stress reliever.

Additional monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, payments given to Lehigh Valley residents, have come to an end.

It started in April 2020 and ended in February.

These emergency payments were given to people who were already receiving regular-sized SNAP payments due to the financial strain that COVID-19 put on individuals and families.

Farmer’s markets, in addition to low income households, will be impacted by the reduction in benefits.

According to Pennsylvania Pressroom, eligibility in the program didn’t rise proportionally with changes to the cost of living, so people with Social Security income who have received SNAP in the past may no longer be eligible.

For The Brown and White, I’m Maya Goodman.