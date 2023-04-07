The Brown and White Weekly: 04/07/23

Reporter Brendan Rego runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Brendan Rego.

The demolition of a strip mall on the corner of Third and Adams Streets in south Bethlehem has been postponed.

The plaza, which houses Rite Aid along with other small businesses, was set to be replaced by a six-story apartment complex before being tabled by Bethlehem’s Historic Conservation Commission.

Enrollment of transfer students at Lehigh has doubled over the past three years.

This influx has caused transfer students to voice concerns over errors with Lehigh’s automated software, and Registration and Academic services are working to streamline the process.

Did you know that many of Lehigh’s historic buildings are outfitted with highly detailed architecture, including, in many cases, the faces of donors and former board members.

Packard Lab is guarded by sculptures of scientists Michael Faraday and James Watt near the front entrance.

Coppee Hall features theatrical masks on either side of the doorway.

All of which contribute to Lehigh’s medieval Gothic design.

For The Brown and White, I’m Brendan Rego.