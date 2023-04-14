The Brown and White Weekly: 04/14/23

Reporter Cait Hall runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Cait Hall.

Lehigh recently announced a 3.75% tuition increase for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

The total cost of undergraduate tuition including room and board fees will increase to $81,150, which has raised concerns over Lehigh’s affordability.

Nathan Urban, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said faculty and staff salaries, university resources, and the overall rate of inflation are factored into the increase.

The city of Bethlehem is considering a partnership with Bethlehem Housing Authority in an effort to provide residents with more affordable housing.

The Bethlehem Housing Authority manages about 1,500 public housing units. These options are primarily reserved for low-income families, elderly individuals and those who are disabled.

Since the public housings are maxed out at this time, Ritter, interim executive director of Bethlehem Housing Authority, said they’re building twelve Section 8 units on their Marvine property on the North Side instead.

Pennsylvania’s Housing and Urban Development is reviewing the details for this project. Once approved, the Bethlehem Housing Authority plans to start building immediately.

For The Brown and White, I’m Cait Hall.