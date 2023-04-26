Four men charged in hate crime at Lehigh

The four men involved in a hate crime on Lehigh University’s campus reported on April 20 have been charged, according to a Northampton County District Attorney’s Office press release.

Brandon John, 22, of East Norriton, Pennsylvania, and Cameron Graf, 22, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, were charged with simple assault and harassment; Michael Rosta, 21, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, was charged with burglary and simple assault; and Nabil Jameel, 22, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, was charged with simple assault. None of the individuals are affiliated with the university.

According to the release, each defendant admitted their involvement in the incident to police.

While passing by in their car, the four individuals directed racist comments at a Black Lehigh student who was walking with some friends in the area of Packer Avenue and Webster Street, a location the Lehigh University Police Department initially determined through a security camera. The four individuals proceeded to assault the Black student multiple times, including once in a campus residence hall.

Lehigh police received a report of a possible fight in a residential building on Asa Packer Campus at around 2 a.m. on April 15. Officers spoke with witnesses on scene who said there was an assault involving the assailants and the Lehigh student, who will remain anonymous to protect his privacy.

The student spoke with police and said he ran after the car after being called a slur and put his hands on the trunk of the vehicle. He also reached into the back driver’s side window, briefly touching one of the individuals before disengaging and returning to his friends.

He said the four individuals then parked their car and chased after him and his two friends. One of the individuals hit the student before he was able to run back to his on-campus residence.

He told police he used the bathroom in the residence hall, and upon exiting, the four individuals were waiting for him outside and began to attack him again.

The student defended himself without injury and was able to get away by hiding in a friend’s room. The individuals banged on the door and yelled for the student to come out, but eventually left the building.

Officers spoke with a witness who said she granted the individuals access into the building because she thought they were friends of a resident. She overheard a commotion in the hallway and saw one of the men was banging on the door of the room the student hid in. She told the officers she saw the man pull a small black firearm from the front of his waistband and either clicked the safety off or racked the slide.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said in the release students have a right to feel safe on and around their campus and the defendants will “absolutely face the consequences for their senseless actions.”