Update (10:51 p.m.): Lehigh and Bethlehem Police have completed their investigation of an active shooter threat. The latest (fifth) Hawkwatch alert states that the threat was a hoax.

“Lehigh and Bethlehem police have completed their investigation and it is safe to return to normal activity,” the alert reads.

Update (10:40 p.m.): No credible threats have been found at the reported locations or via cameras in the area. Lehigh police continue to investigate, though the threats do not appear to be credible. The fourth Hawkwatch alert advises individuals not to spread misinformation on social media to keep others calm.

“NO threat can be found / NO danger confirmed,” the alert reads.

Original story: An active shooter was reported in the area of West Packer and Webster streets in a campus-wide Hawkwatch alert on the evening of May 7. Individuals in the Lehigh community were advised to Run-Hide-Fight as necessary.

No active shooter threat is detected at this time, according to a Hawkwatch alert sent minutes later, though Lehigh police are advising individuals to shelter in place until further notice.

Lehigh police sent another updated Hawkwatch alert that read they are investigating reports of an active shooter, which came from outside the Lehigh community to the Northampton County 911 center. According to the alert, the reports do not appear to be credible, but a cautionary shelter-in-place is still advised.

Run-Hide-Fight is the suggested response if the detected threat is confirmed to be an active shooter situation.

Individuals on and around West Packer and Webster streets would be advised to try to flee if possible by making an escape plan, leaving personal belongings behind, keeping hands visible, leaving even if others don’t agree, and helping others escape if possible.

If removing oneself from the area is not possible, people are advised to hide. This means remaining outside the shooter’s view, blocking and locking entrances and exits, and remaining as silent as possible.

As a last resort, only when in imminent danger, fighting has been deemed necessary. This includes attempting to incapacitate the shooter, acting with as much physical aggression as possible, and throwing available items at the shooter or improvising weapons.

The FBI published a booklet that also outlines suggested courses of action in an active shooter situation, which can be found here: https://www.dhs.gov/xlibrary/assets/active_shooter_booklet.pdf.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.