Lehigh failed to take advantage of a halftime lead in an 84-78 loss against the Big Red in their season opener Monday night at Stabler Arena.

This was the first Lehigh basketball game since they lost at home to Lafayette in the quarterfinal of last year’s Patriot League tournament.

Cornell lost in the first round of the Ivy League tournament to Yale after recording a 17-17 record in the regular season.

From the start of the game, Lehigh quickly developed an advantage on the boards. Lehigh’s 22 rebounds led Cornell’s 15 in the half and allowed the Mountain Hawks to put up five more shot attempts than Cornell in the first half.

Sophomore forward Bube Momah tallied a game-leading 10 rebounds on the night.

The two teams stayed practically level in the first half until a 3-pointer from first-year guard Nasir Whitlock gave Lehigh a 23-20 lead. The Mountain Hawks carried that lead to the end of the half where they led 44-39.

Lehigh’s scoring was propelled by a strong start from junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney. Whitney-Sidney shot six-for-nine and led all of the game’s scorers with 16 at the half.

Cornell was being led by sophomore guard Cooper Noard who made five 3-pointers in the first half.

With around 15 minutes left in the second half, Cornell went on a 6-0 run to close Lehigh’s lead down to 58-57.

The game had 16 lead changes as down the stretch the teams continued to fight with each other.

Tied at 64 with around eight minutes left in the half, Cornell’s junior guard Guy Ragland fell over backward as he made a 3-pointer to take the lead. Emblematic of how tight the game was, Whitlock took the ball for Lehigh and tied the game again with a contested three of his own from the right wing.

Cornell began to take control of the game when Ragland scored on a slam dunk and and-1 to give Cornell a 72-69 lead. Cornell built out a six-point lead that they did not give up throughout the rest of the game.

Lehigh men’s basketball will play their next game on Friday, Nov. 10, against Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania.