Lehigh women’s basketball overcame an eight-point first-half deficit to take a 58-57 win over Drexel on Tuesday night at Stabler Arena.

The scoring for Lehigh (6-1) was propelled by junior guards Ella Stemmer and Colleen McQuillen who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. McQuillen, who transferred into the program from Fordham this season, had her fourth straight game with at least 10 points.

Drexel (2-3) had a considerable advantage throughout the first half in offensive rebounds which allowed them to take nine more first-half shots than Lehigh. The leading scorer for the Dragons was Brooke Mullin who had 17 points.

The Mountain Hawks broke out to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter. McQuillen made two 3-pointers from the top of the arc which helped the Mountain Hawks build up an eight-point lead. Additionally, Lehigh shot 8-12 in the quarter.

Drexel outscored Lehigh 24-8 in the second quarter, making nine field goals in the quarter and building up a 34-26 lead at the half. Lehigh cut into the lead in the third quarter with four of Lehigh’s five buckets coming from inside the paint.

Lehigh outscored Drexel 8-2 in the first 4:10 of the fourth quarter and caused Drexel to call a timeout after a go-ahead driving layup from the left baseline by senior guard Maddie Albrecht. Lehigh continued to apply offensive pressure and remained in the lead until the final minute, where Drexel scored two quick baskets to cut the Lehigh lead from six to two.

After a missed 3-pointer by Drexel with just over 20 seconds left, junior forward Meghan O’Brien made one free throw to extend the Lehigh lead to 57-54. Drexel’s first-year guard Laine McGurk made a game-tying 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds left.

With 1.3 seconds remaining, Lehigh’s sophomore forward Lily Fandre would be fouled and made the game-winning free throw on her second attempt securing Lehigh’s third straight home win to open the season.

Lehigh women’s basketball will play next against Hofstra on the road on Dec. 2.