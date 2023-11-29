Lehigh men’s basketball dropped their sixth consecutive game against a Division I opponent to open the season on Wednesday night when they lost 62-61 to Saint Francis at Stabler Arena after Lehigh conceded a seven-point lead in the last 1:54.
Lehigh (1-6) entered the game after suffering a 78-64 loss to Providence on Nov. 24. The Mountain Hawks had allowed 38.8 rebounds per game, the second-most in all of the Patriot League, entering the contest. Lehigh’s rebounding struggles continued against Saint Francis (3-5), who outrebounded the Mountain Hawks 42 to 35.
Like Lehigh, Saint Francis entered the game having not yet won against a Division I opponent. The Red Flash have a mostly inexperienced roster this season which consists entirely of first-years and sophomores.
Saint Francis started the game by building a lead with 10:30 remaining in the first half where they limited Lehigh to 26.7% shooting while they went ahead 14-7. Lehigh followed up with a 9-3 run out of the break and eventually took the lead with a Higgins Jr. 3-pointer with 4:43 left in the half.
Lehigh carried a 30-28 lead in the half but had only five offensive rebounds to the Red Flash’s 10.
Lehigh continued to hold a modest lead throughout the early stages of the second half. Saint Francis went on a run and retook the lead with 10:42 left in the half following a layup by sophomore forward Miles Webb.
The teams traded leads over the next few minutes and were within one possession until senior forward Dominic Parolin threw down a dunk to give Lehigh a 54-49 lead with 3:32 remaining. Saint Francis began sending Lehigh to the foul line on nearly every possession. Saint Francis’s first-year forward Eli Wilborn fouled out with 1:54 left.
With under a minute left and the ball in the hands of Saint Francis, first-year guard Bobby Rosenberger made two free throws to cut Lehigh’s lead to 61-57. Saint Francis scored on a second-chance look from the pain on the next possession to tighten the game to 61-59 with 22.9 seconds left.
The Red Flash immediately fouled Parolin who missed both free throws. Sophomore guard Cam Gregory was fouled on a 3-point attempt on the next possession and went to the line to take the lead with 10 seconds left. Gregory made all three to give Saint Francis a 62-61 lead that lasted until the end after a missed last-second heave by Lehigh senior guard Jalin Sinclair.
Lehigh men’s basketball will play next on Dec. 2 when they face the University of Maryland-Baltimore County on the road.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.