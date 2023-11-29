Lehigh men’s basketball dropped their sixth consecutive game against a Division I opponent to open the season on Wednesday night when they lost 62-61 to Saint Francis at Stabler Arena after Lehigh conceded a seven-point lead in the last 1:54.

Lehigh (1-6) entered the game after suffering a 78-64 loss to Providence on Nov. 24. The Mountain Hawks had allowed 38.8 rebounds per game, the second-most in all of the Patriot League, entering the contest. Lehigh’s rebounding struggles continued against Saint Francis (3-5), who outrebounded the Mountain Hawks 42 to 35.

Like Lehigh, Saint Francis entered the game having not yet won against a Division I opponent. The Red Flash have a mostly inexperienced roster this season which consists entirely of first-years and sophomores.

Saint Francis started the game by building a lead with 10:30 remaining in the first half where they limited Lehigh to 26.7% shooting while they went ahead 14-7. Lehigh followed up with a 9-3 run out of the break and eventually took the lead with a Higgins Jr. 3-pointer with 4:43 left in the half.



Lehigh carried a 30-28 lead in the half but had only five offensive rebounds to the Red Flash’s 10.

Lehigh continued to hold a modest lead throughout the early stages of the second half. Saint Francis went on a run and retook the lead with 10:42 left in the half following a layup by sophomore forward Miles Webb.

The teams traded leads over the next few minutes and were within one possession until senior forward Dominic Parolin threw down a dunk to give Lehigh a 54-49 lead with 3:32 remaining. Saint Francis began sending Lehigh to the foul line on nearly every possession. Saint Francis’s first-year forward Eli Wilborn fouled out with 1:54 left.

With under a minute left and the ball in the hands of Saint Francis, first-year guard Bobby Rosenberger made two free throws to cut Lehigh’s lead to 61-57. Saint Francis scored on a second-chance look from the pain on the next possession to tighten the game to 61-59 with 22.9 seconds left.

The Red Flash immediately fouled Parolin who missed both free throws. Sophomore guard Cam Gregory was fouled on a 3-point attempt on the next possession and went to the line to take the lead with 10 seconds left. Gregory made all three to give Saint Francis a 62-61 lead that lasted until the end after a missed last-second heave by Lehigh senior guard Jalin Sinclair.

Lehigh men’s basketball will play next on Dec. 2 when they face the University of Maryland-Baltimore County on the road.