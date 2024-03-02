In a game with dramatic implications on the seeding of the Patriot League tournament, the Lehigh men’s basketball team opened the day by falling to first-place Colgate University 63-60 at Stabler Arena on Saturday.
The second through sixth place teams entered the day within one game of each other, with Lafayette College and American University having 10-7 records and Lehigh (12-17, 9-9 Patriot), Boston University and Bucknell University all sitting at 9-8.
The Mountain Hawks were led in scoring by junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 22 points. Whitney-Sidney started strong and had 12 of Lehigh’s first 16. Additionally, junior guard Keith Higgins and senior forward Dominic Parolin both had 11.
Offensively and defensively, Colgate (22-9, 16-2 Patriot) was helped by the efforts of fifth-year forward Keegan Records, who had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Braeden Smith added 11 points and first-year guard Jalen Cox had nine.
On the back of eight from Whitney-Sidney and four from senior forward Burke Chebuhar, Lehigh built out a narrow 12-11 lead with 11:23 left in the first half. Colgate responded with a 15-0 run over the next four and a half minutes and maintained a double-digit margin as they led 35-25 heading into halftime.
Lehigh began to close the gap to Colgate in the second half after Parolin made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 42-34 with 15 minutes left. Parolin made a layup a minute late to cut the Colgate lead down to six.
Colgate went back to building out their lead, and after junior guard Nicolas Louis-Jacques hit a 3-pointer, the Raiders led 49-38 with 11:46 left in the second half.
Lehigh responded with a quick Chebuhar 3-pointer and free throw makes from Higgins to close the Colgate lead to 49-43.
The game was not within one possession until Higgins made a layup with 8:00 left to cut the Colgate lead to 53-51.
The game remained within four points down the stretch. With 1:14 left in the second half and Colgate leading 59-56, Lehigh coach Brett Reed used his final timeout. After Cam Gillus made a bucket with 29 seconds on the clock, Colgate chewed time off the clock to kill 10 seconds off before calling a timeout.
The Raiders made it to the foul line with 16.8 seconds left with sophomore guard Brady Cummins at the charity stripe. After a miss, Records pulled down a crucial offensive board. With Records at the line, he made both.
Whitney-Sidney responded with a layup with 4.7 seconds left and sent Louis-Jacques to the line up 61-60. Louis-Jacques made both to extend the lead to 63-60, where the game’s score would end.
The Lehigh men’s basketball team will play next against an unknown opponent in the Patriot League quarterfinal on March 7.
