Bethlehem native Ariel Torres leads a multifaceted, queer-centered life. He works as the associate director of Lehigh’s Pride Center by day and performs as a drag artist by night.

At Lehigh, Torres facilitates campus clubs and activities, including Spectrum, Speak, oSTEM, Prism and various LGBTQ+ support spaces. He said as a queer person of color from the Lehigh Valley, it’s amazing to represent students similar to him at Lehigh.

At age 18, Torres began visiting the Stonewall Lehigh Valley Nightclub, and launched his drag career a year later as “Elektra Fearce St. James.” This name was inspired by Daredevil’s “Elektra” and the surnames of his drag family — the group he performs with.

Over the years, Torres’ drag persona has won numerous titles, including Miss Gay Allentown America, Miss Gay Pennsylvania and East Coast All American Goddess.

Scott Burden, the director of Lehigh’s Pride Center, said Torres is committed to community development and engagement and creates space for expression.

He said Torres has greatly contributed to the Pride Center lounge and brings creativity to the spaces around him.

“(Torres) brings a really unique perspective as someone who grew up on the South Side,” Burden said. “He offers a possibility model to our students at Lehigh, but also to the students who walk through our campus.”

Mia Miranda, ‘25, said Torres has significantly impacted her through the professional yet familial relationship they’ve built.

She said he supports everyone, regardless of their identities, and encourages people to embrace their most authentic selves.

“(Torres) made me feel I was more capable than I believed,” Miranda said.

The bond between Miranda and Torres, who are both Puerto Rican, has been strengthened by their cultural connection. She said Torres’ welcoming nature and dynamic personality has drawn many staff and students to him, fostering meaningful connections with everyone.

Torres said the staff at the Pride Center doesn’t feel hierarchical, despite their titles, and instead everyone maintains a comfortable, friendly dynamic.

Burden said during Torres’ time at Lehigh, the staff has grown close.

“What (Torres) has helped me do as his friend and colleague is show me what authenticity can look like in the workplace,” Burden said.

Mel Kitchen, the Pride Center coordinator, has known Torres since before he came to Lehigh and said he is one of the kindest, most understanding people she’s ever met.

She also said he is genuine and relatable, and Torres has become a member of her chosen family.

Burden said Torres brings distinctive voices to Lehigh that were previously missing from campus.

On June 26, 2024, Torres became the first drag queen to perform at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion. As part of the Pride Month celebration, Torres performed to Beyoncé’s “I Was Here.”

Torres was also featured in Bethlehem’s Musikfest on Oct. 5 and the Dragtoberfest celebration Oct. 12. He has performed at other drag shows at Lehigh, blending his night life and work life.

Torres said he loves the creativity that performing drag allows him to express.

“When you realize that you should put passion in all aspects of what you’re doing, that’s when it becomes more rewarding,” Torres said.