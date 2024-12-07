MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho convincingly defeated the Lehigh University football team in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs 34-13 at Idaho’s Kibbie Dome on Saturday night.

The Mountain Hawks (9-4, 5-1 Patriot) advanced to the tournament by winning the Patriot League while the Vandals (10-3, 5-2 Big Sky) made it through an at-large bid after their conference was won by Montana State, the top-seeded team in the FCS tournament.

This season was the third straight that Idaho has progressed to the national tournament. The win over Lehigh marks the second appearance in a row where the Vandals have made it to the quarterfinals. Two of their three losses this year came against Oregon and Montana State, undefeated teams at the top of the FBS and FCS rankings.

Lehigh’s season ended after tonight’s loss, a campaign which included a seven-win turnaround from a 2-9 effort in 2023 which saw them finish sixth in the Patriot League. Lehigh coach Kevin Cahill, in his second season, finished tenth place in FCS Coach of the Year voting for his efforts in the turnaround.

After Lehigh punted on the opening drive, they failed to stop an Idaho fourth and short from the Mountain Hawk’s 25-yard line. A few plays later, the Vandals grabbed the first score of the night when redshirt sophomore receiver Jordan Dwyer reached his hands over an opposing defender’s head to make a difficult catch in the back-right corner of the end zone.

After a missed extra point, the home team led 6-0 with 6:05 remaining in the opening quarter. The Mountain Hawks punted again after first-year quarterback Hayden Johnson failed to find sophomore wide receiver Mason Humphreys on a deep pass trying to level the score on a third and long from Lehigh territory.

After empty possessions by both sides, Idaho’s sophomore quarterback Jack Layne hit two long passes in succession. A wheel route found redshirt first-year Mark Hamper over the middle from deep in Vandals territory to set up a 62-yard strike over the middle to Dwyer for his second touchdown of the game. The score sat at 12-0 after a failed two-point try with 11:55 remaining in the second quarter.

Lehigh showed resilience on the next drive, converting on multiple third downs and putting themselves in position for junior kicker Nick Garrido to convert from 35 yards out with 6:52 left in the half, his eighth field goal of the season in nine attempts.

Idaho’s next chance to score came when their sophomore defensive back Andrew Marshall returned a punt to the Lehigh 42 with 1:40 left in the half. It only took one play for the Vandals’ third passing touchdown of the game, when Layne found Hamper for a touchdown to extend the lead to 19-3 with 1:33 left in the half.

Lehigh attempted to respond before the half but the Mountain Hawks offense was set back when Johnson lost 11 yards on a sack back to the Idaho 35. Johnson would make up some of the yards he lost on the next play before Garrido would kick a last-second 49-yard field goal to make the score 19-6 at halftime.

Idaho extended their lead to 27-6 with 10:59 remaining in the third with a rushing touchdown by redshirt first-year Deshaun Buchanan. They’d add on just a few minutes later when redshirt first-year linebacker Zach Johnson took an interception 74 yards.

Lehigh’s last score would come in the dying seconds as fifth-year quarterback Dante Perri took in a one-yard scramble to score.

The Vandals would continue to hold the lead until the end of the game, securing a win. Their next game is a rematch with Montana State, who defeated the Vandals 38-7 on Oct. 12 on the way to their Big Sky title.