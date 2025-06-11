ICE searches near Five 10 Flats building in immigration investigation

The Bethlehem Police Department received a notice from the Department of Homeland Security that federal agents were actively searching for someone on the South Side of Bethlehem around 7 a.m. this morning, according to a joint media release shared by the Bethlehem Police Department and the mayor’s office.

The release stated the individual was being searched for in the area of the 500 block of East Third Street in relation “to an immigration violation and criminal investigation.”

The area being searched is the reconstruction site of the Five 10 Flats apartments and neighboring stores, following a fire that damaged the building on May 2.

According to the release, agents reported a person at the scene was simultaneously suffering from a medical emergency, and they were attended to by Bethlehem Emergency Medical Services and the Bethlehem Police Department.

The release stated the police department did not participate in arresting anyone or provide additional law enforcement resources beyond assisting with the medical emergency.

“The department is unaware of the existence or status of any federal arrest warrants related to this incident. No other issues were reported,” according to the release.

The release stated the police department had no further comment on the incident, and directed further inquiries to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Brown and White is awaiting further comment from a regional Department of Homeland Security office located in Philadelphia at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.