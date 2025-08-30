No. 15 Lehigh Football made a commanding return to the Patriot League, capturing a 21-14 win against No. 22 Richmond.

The kickoff weekend brought crowds who were buzzing with excitement to see the 2024 Patriot League Champions take the field for the 2025 season home opener.

The matchup began with the ceremonial bell ring, a new Lehigh tradition for every football game.

With the coin toss in Lehigh’s favor, the Mountain Hawks decided to defer possession, and Richmond received the kickoff to rush 29 yards during their first drive.

Nine seconds before the first quarter came to an end, Richmond’s senior quarterback Kyle Wickersham had a one-yard rush down the middle to claim the first touchdown of the game, bringing the score to 7-0.

With one minute to go in the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson found sophomore running back Jaden Green in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Closing out the first half with a tied score of 7-7, junior linebacker William Parton led the defense with six tackles. On offense, senior wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel secured 27 receiving yards and two receptions.

Richmond had 62 rushing yards while Lehigh trailed with 45 at the end of the half.

Four minutes into the third quarter, Johnson threw to Jamiel to secure a second touchdown for the Mountain Hawks. Senior kicker Nick Garrido made the extra point to take the lead 14-7.

Richmond answered with sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Dawson, who scored a touchdown on a 99-yard kick return and tied the game at 14-14.

Lehigh held possession for the remainder of the third quarter, with 16 rushing attempts and 53 rushing yards, leading against Richmond’s three rushing attempts and 53 rushing yards.

Halfway into the final quarter, Green rushed down the middle for four yards to secure a touchdown for the Mountain Hawks. Garrido led the extra point to completion, taking the lead to 21-14.

Richmond’s junior offensive lineman, Kade Capristo, received a penalty for holding, bringing the Spiders’ total penalties for the game to two.

With less than two minutes to go in the game, Lehigh’s sophomore defensive back Mekhai Smith made an interception, resulting in a first down at the 11-yard line after stepping out of bounds.

This is the Mountain Hawks third win against the Spiders, and Lehigh’s first win in their regular season faceoffs.

The Mountain Hawks will challenge Sacred Heart next on Sept. 6 at Goodman Stadium.