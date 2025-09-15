Gallery: Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience

Audience members await the beginning of Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience on Friday, Sep. 12 at Zoellner Arts Center. All 1,014 seats were filled during a sold out performance. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Morgan Freeman (right) speaks to audience members alongside executive producer Eric Meier (left) prior to the start of the Symphonic Blues Experience on Friday, Sep. 12 at Zoellner Arts Center. Freeman took part in a brief ten-minute interview before the show began. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Lehigh President Joseph Helble sits amongst the crowd prior to the start of Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience on Friday, Sep. 12 at Zoellner Arts Center. Baker Hall was sold out for the performance, which featured Morgan Freeman attending live. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Morgan Freeman (right) speaks with executive producer Eric Meier (left) prior to the start of the Symphonic Blues Experience on Friday, Sep. 12 at Zoellner Arts Center. Freeman answered questions about his career and advice for aspiring creatives. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Vocalist Adrienne Ervin sings onstage during the Symphonic Blues Experience on Friday, Sep. 12 at Zoellner Arts Center. The touring ensemble hails predominantly from the Mississippi Delta. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Guitarist Vasti Jackson (right) has a solo during the first song of Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience on Friday, Sep. 12 at Zoellner Arts Center. Jackson has been nominated for two Grammys in his career. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Vocalist Keith Johnson (left) and guitarist Vasti Jackson (right) perform live during Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience on Friday, Sep. 12 at Zoellner Arts Center. Johnson, in addition to singing, plays guitar and harmonica. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) gallery morgan freeman multimedia
