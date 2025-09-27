Mountain Hawks remain undefeated in 44-30 win against UPenn Quakers

Lehigh football defeated the University of Pennsylvania 44-30 today at Goodman Stadium, securing its fifth straight victory. The team is now tied for the biggest lead in Lehigh’s history, with the 2013-14 team faltering after five wins.

Sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson threw 240 passing yards, while senior wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel collected eight receptions and 132 receiving yards.

With 12 minutes left in the first quarter, senior kicker Nick Garrido completed a field goal attempt from the 35-yard line, giving Lehigh a lead of 3-0.

Johnson passed down the middle to sophomore wide receiver Matt D’Avino for the Mountain Hawks first successful touchdown, adding seven points to their lead, 10-0.

Penn responded two minutes later with a touchdown from senior quarterback Liam O’Brien to senior wide receiver Bisi Owens, and a kick to bring the score up to 10-6.

With less than a minute to go in the first quarter, Garrido kicked on the 4th and 10, rounding out the first quarter with a Lehigh 13-7 lead.

Lehigh opened the second quarter with another kick from Garrido to bring the score up to 16-7.

With five minutes left in the quarter, Penn’s O’Brien rushed four yards into the endzone, with a successful kick to close the gap to 16-14.

Senior linebacker Brycen Edwards led on the field with eight tackles, and sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson threw 154 passing yards.

Closing out the first half, Lehigh crafted 42 plays for 298 yards and held possession for 18 minutes of the 30 minute half.

Penn opened the third quarter with a pass from O’Brien to senior wide receiver Jared Richardson into the endzone to give them the lead 20-16.

With nine minutes left on the clock, Lehigh’s offensive line set up for a kick. On a trick play, Jamiel took the snap on Lehigh’s fourth down and ran the ball for the full 20 yards into the endzone, securing a touchdown for the Mountain Hawks, 23-20.

Lehigh opened the fourth quarter with a pass down the middle from Johnson to Jamiel for 35 yards, extending their newfound lead to 30-20.

Penn responded with O’Brien connecting with Richardson for a touchdown from the 18-yard line, completing the kick and closing on the Mountain Hawks 30-26.

Senior linebacker Tyler Ochojski tipped a pass from Penn’s O’Brien, with sophomore defensive back Mekhai Smith scooping the ball for a Lehigh interception, leading to a first down for the Mountain Hawks at the 20-yard line.

Johnson handed off the ball to junior running back Luke Yoder for a rushing touchdown, breaking away to 37-27.

With 4:55 on the clock, Lehigh’s defense pressed onto Penn, resulting in a kick on the fourth down from Penn’s freshman punter and kicker Mason Walters, bringing the score to 37-30.

Lehigh closed out the game with a final touchdown from Yoder, rushing for 25 yards into the endzone, finalizing the score to 44-30.

Lehigh will take on Yale next on Oct. 4 at Goodman Stadium for Tackle Cancer Day.