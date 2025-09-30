Centennial School celebrates 60 years of special education

The Centennial School, Lehigh’s private special education school founded in 1965, is celebrating its 60th anniversary, marking a milestone in the program’s development with a continued partnership with Lehigh’s College of Education.

The Bethlehem-based school serves students ages 6 to 21 with emotional and behavioral challenges and autism, according to its website.

This anniversary comes at a time of increasing demand for special education teachers. According to the Learning Policy Institute, there was a national shortage of about 110,000 teachers during the 2023-24 school year, a gap expected to reach 200,000 by 2026.

Special education is among the hardest hit. Centennial Director Julia Fogt said fewer applicants are entering teacher-preparation programs, even as more students are identified as needing special education services.

“In the state of Pennsylvania alone, 19.3% of students are identified as in need of special education services,” Fogt said. “This is higher than the national average which hovers a little over 15%. From a broad perspective, this trend is increasing.”

To address the need, the school runs a two-year residency program that pairs graduate students with experienced special education teachers who serve as mentors.

Fogt said the program also attracts individuals pivoting into education from other careers.

“After the two years of training, they have the ability to go out into the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and fill a need for teacher shortages,” Fogt said. “Not just in Pennsylvania but across the entire country.”

Fogt said schools in other states, as far away as Washington, regularly reach out to her in search of trained teachers.

One of those teachers was Krista Fitzko, ‘10G, who entered the program in hopes of pursuing music therapy but discovered a passion for teaching.

“I applied to Centennial to gain a background in special education because I was interested in music therapy for students with disabilities,” Fitzko said. “But I fell in love with the practices, staff and students at Centennial. I had never experienced a more positive working environment where learning and feedback was valued.”

Her training led her to a teaching job in Virginia before she returned to Bethlehem, where she’s been a lead teacher at Centennial since 2011. Today, she mentors student teachers, offering the same guidance she once received.

Another graduate of the residency program, Nicole Behrens, ‘21G, said she always knew she wanted to teach special education.

“During my two years in the training program, I learned effective lesson planning and data collection practices, developed collaboration and leadership skills, and received ongoing feedback that supported my personal and professional growth,” Behrens said. “Centennial teaches and models flexible thinking, values others’ perspectives and emphasizes teamwork to help students succeed.”

Behrens stayed in Bethlehem as a lead teacher at Centennial, where she said her greatest motivation comes from watching students grow and forming strong connections with them.

“Working in such a positive and uplifting environment is empowering,” Behrens said. “It is both comforting and motivating to know that I am surrounded by people with a passion for learning, improvement and truly supporting students.”