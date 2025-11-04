Meet the candidates for Bethlehem City Council 

The Bethlehem City Council election will take place today, with four Democrats and one Republican running to fill four available seats.

Two seats opened after incumbent Councilwoman Kiera Wilhelm chose not to seek reelection, and Grace Crampsie Smith lost to incumbent mayor J. William Reynolds in the mayoral election. Incumbents Rachel Leon and Hillary Kwiatek are both seeking another term, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

The Brown and White reached out to all candidates running for Bethlehem City Council. For those who declined or didn’t respond to interview requests, public information about their campaigns was compiled.

Justin Amann

Justin Amann, a lifelong Bethlehem resident and Democrat, is the executive director of the Foundation for the Bethlehem Area School District.

The grandson of a Bethlehem Steel Factory worker and father of two Bethlehem public school students, Amann said his roots in the community shape his approach to public service.

“It’s so much more salient when you run for an office where your family is growing up,” Amann said. “You want to make sure you’re making the place an even better place to live for your kids than you had growing up for yourself.”

If elected, Amann said his priorities include supporting first responders to ensure public safety, maintaining infrastructure such as roads and parks, and promoting economic growth while preserving the character of Bethlehem’s neighborhoods.

He said affordable housing is a pressing issue and called for a balance between rental options and affordable owner-occupied homes.

Amann describes himself as a proud Democrat, but said the party has lost its way in talking about the working class. He said it’s time for the government to start focusing more on the people.

He said he’s eager to see residents vote and hopes those who didn’t support him will hold him accountable if elected.

Jo Daniels

Jo Daniels, a lifelong Bethlehem resident, is running for her first term on City Council as a Democratic candidate, according to the Morning Call.

Daniels said she hopes to create a “fair and balanced” housing environment that promotes landlord-tenant education and responsible development while preserving neighborhood character. Her father, the late Walter Baker Daniels Jr., was Bethlehem’s first Black firefighter, according to Lehigh Valley News.

According to her campaign’s Facebook page, Daniels began attending City Council meetings and has realized the importance of civic engagement.

“Closed mouths don’t get fed,” she wrote in a Facebook post, referencing that those who do not vote will not get what they want out of the municipal government.

Daniels declined an interview with The Brown and White, citing a busy schedule.

Hillary Kwiatek

Hillary Kwiatek, a marketing and communications director at Lehigh University, is running for reelection as a Democratic candidate after being elected to City Council in 2022.

Kwiatek serves as chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, according to Lehigh Valley Live. She’s also a liaison to the Redevelopment Authority, the Blighted Property Review Committee and the Bethlehem Housing Authority.

Kwiatek has been a member of the Bethlehem Democratic Committee since 2005. She earned her bachelor’s degree in American history from Queens College, City University of New York, and her master’s in folk studies from Western Kentucky University.

Kwiatek declined an interview with The Brown and White due to her role as a Lehigh employee and current City Council member.

Rachel Leon

Rachel Leon, who is seeking reelection as a Democratic candidate, is the chair of the Public Safety Committee and serves on the Human Resources and Environment Committee, according to the City of Bethlehem’s website.

She’s also a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee and serves as the Library Board liaison.

In a 2021 interview with The Brown and White, Leon said she’s passionate about ensuring residents’ voices are heard across all parts of the city.

Leon didn’t respond to The Brown and White’s request for an interview for this election.

Joe Poplawski

Joe Poplawski, the only Republican candidate in the race, has lived in Bethlehem for 50 years and is running for City Council for the first time.

Poplawski said he was inspired to run after returning to his favorite fishing spot on the Lehigh River and finding the homeless encampment located under the Hill-to-Hill bridge had been ordered to be removed.

Poplawski said it was hard to see people who were cold without roofs over their heads not knowing where their next meal would come from.

He said he is running for City Council because of his desire to help Bethlehem, the place he has always called home.

As a construction manager, Poplawski said his experience in infrastructure gives him insight into maintaining the city’s roads and bridges.

Poplawski said he is not concentrating on anything related to political parties.

“I’m not focused on Democrat talking points,” Poplawski said. “I’m not focused on Republican talking points, I’m focused on the issues we have in Bethlehem.”

He said unaffordable housing is the city’s most pressing issue and proposed smaller housing units as a potential solution to reduce costs.

Polling places are open throughout Northampton County on Tuesday. Designated polling locations can be found on the county election website or by contacting the election office directly. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about polling locations, registration status and mail-in voting, visit the Northampton County Elections Office or the Pennsylvania Department of State’s official voter services website.