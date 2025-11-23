After Saturday’s rivalry game victory clinched the Lehigh football team the Patriot League Championship, the Mountain Hawks (12-0, 8-0 Patriot League) will enter the FCS Playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

Despite being ranked No. 4 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, Lehigh is seeded behind North Dakota State University (12-0, 8-0 MVFC), Montana State University (10-2, 8-0 Big Sky), the University of Montana (11-1, 7-1 Big Sky) and Tarleton State University (11-1, 7-1 United Athletic Conference).

The top eight teams in the postseason bracket earned first-round byes and will host their respective second-round matchups on Dec. 6.

Lehigh will host the winner of the first-round matchup between Harvard University and Villanova University who will play on Nov. 29.

This marks the first time the Mountain Hawks will host a playoff game since the 2004 season, when the team fell to the James Madison Dukes 14-13 in the first round.