Following a forfeit against Navy on Jan. 16 due to a lack of healthy players, Lehigh women’s basketball added two new athletes — Cyndea Labissiere and Melani Dowling — to the roster. On Wednesday, the team rebounded against Loyola Maryland in overtime with a 67-61 win.

On Saturday, the Mountain Hawks (10-8, 6-2 Patriot League) proved the performance with the new lineup was not a fluke.

In front of its home crowd, Lehigh defeated rivals Lafayette College 62-48 on Saturday afternoon at Stabler Arena.

First-year guard Alana Reddy consistently found the net and led the Mountain Hawks with 15 points. Sophomore guard and forward Belle Bramer followed close behind with 15 points and four rebounds.

Lafayette’s junior guard Teresa Kiewiet tallied 17 points and three turnovers. Senior guard Sauda Ntaconayigize collected 11 points, and one assist and one steal apiece.

The Leopards (7-12, 3-5 Patriot League) quickly bounced back from Lafayette’s previous game — a 66-55 defeat to Boston University — where the team shot 32% from the field.

Lafayette took a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter, taking the edge in field goals, shooting 7-16 (43.8%) from the field compared to Lehigh’s 6-19 (31.6%). The Leopards led 20-16 by the end of the period.

The Mountain Hawks dominated the second quarter, holding Lafayette to only nine points in the frame. Turnovers led the narrative in the quarter, as four Leopard turnovers turned into six points for Lehigh.

Heading into halftime, Lehigh held a 34-29 lead. Bramer and Reddy both led the Mountain Hawks with nine points each.

Lafayette junior guard Teresa Kiewiet led both teams with 12 points at the half.

The Mountain Hawks never relinquished the lead. Lehigh remained on top for the entirety of the third quarter, grabbing a 15-point lead, the team’s largest of the game, midway through the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Lehigh held off any comeback attempt by stymying the Leopard attack, holding Lafayette to seven points.

Lehigh shot 23-of-58 from the field and had 37 rebounds. After the 7-16 start, Lafayette only made 10 more field goals for the final three quarters of the game. The Leopards ended the game shooting 17-of-51 from the field.

The Mountain Hawks will host Army West Point on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for their annual Pink Game.