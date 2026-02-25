Student Senate sends official resolution in response to racist remarks, hoax emails

Student Senate XXVIII sent an official resolution titled “A Resolution Supporting The Belonging, Safety, and Championship of Students of Color on Campus” to the Lehigh community addressing the events of this past weekend and a series of hoax emails earlier this semester.

The resolution calls for collaboration with university administrators to address broader systemic issues and develop solutions to strengthen the campus community.

“As representatives of the student body, we believe it is essential to address these incidents and reassure our constituents through a clear and firm stance condemning what occurred,” the email stated. “We believe these events are indicative of an underlying issue of racism among certain members of the campus community.”

The resolution cites a “persistent culture of racism that disproportionately targets students of color and raises concerns for their livelihood, safety and sense of belonging.” The commitment is identified as Resolution SSR38-001.

