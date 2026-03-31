Working group outlines plans to address racism, improve campus climate

A university working group created by President Joseph Helble announced plans to review recent acts of racism at Lehigh and implement changes aimed at fostering a more inclusive campus environment.

In an email to the Lehigh community, Katherine Lavinder, vice president for student affairs and chair of the working group, along with Provost Nathan Urban, Donald Puting, vice president for equity and community, Henry Odi, deputy vice president for equity and community, Matt Lahey, vice president and general counsel and secretary, said recent incidents have left some students feeling “unwelcome and unheard,” particularly Black students and students of color.

“We see this as a part of efforts to enhance the sense of belonging for all students, particularly Black students and students of color, and to ensure every member of our community knows they are welcomed and valued,” the email stated.

According to the email, these incidents reflect broader issues tied to both campus history and national tensions surrounding race and identity.

“These circumstances have raised questions for some students about whether they are wanted at Lehigh,” the email said. “Our answer is clear: Every Lehigh student belongs at Lehigh.”

To address these concerns, the working group plans to engage with students, faculty and staff to identify the underlying causes of discriminatory behavior and recommend policy and cultural changes. Initial outreach has begun with cultural organizations, with additional meetings scheduled with groups including the Infraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, according to the email.

The group also invited community members to share feedback and suggestions via email.

The email stated that based on initial conversations, the group identified four priority areas for reform: building trust across campus, strengthening accountability measures within the Student Code of Conduct, improving diversity education and training, and clarifying the role of the Chicago Principles in relation to community standards.

Proposed changes to accountability policies are expected to be implemented by fall 2026, with additional updates to orientation programming and student training planned before the start of the next academic year, according to the email.

“We each believe deeply in the importance of this work, and feel a shared sense of urgency to improve the environment at Lehigh,” the email stated. “We are committed to begin making meaningful changes quickly.”

The group said it will provide regular updates throughout the spring and fall semesters, emphasizing the idea that meaningful change will require collaboration across the entire university community.