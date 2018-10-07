The Brown and White
You are at:»»GALLERY: Volleyball defeats Lafayette 3-0
Sophomore outside hitter Hannah Wright jumps for a hit during Lehigh's game versus Lafayette on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Grace Hall. She led the team in kills with nine for this game. (Adele Hancock/B&W Staff)

GALLERY: Volleyball defeats Lafayette 3-0

0
By Read time: 2 minutes; Published Sports
181005_VBALL_GAME_AHANCOCK_0249web 181005_VBALL_GAME_AHANCOCK_0317web 181005_VBALL_GAME_AHANCOCK_0442web 181005_VBALL_GAME_AHANCOCK_0560web 181005_VBALL_GAME_AHANCOCK_0724web
<
>
Sophomore outside hitter Sabrina Lancaster goes for a hit as Lafayette freshman middle blocker Kelly Austin jumps to block it during a game on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Grace Hall. The team faces American University on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (Adele Hancock/B&W Staff)

The Lehigh volleyball team has been nearly unstoppable this season, boasting a 15-2 (4-1 Patriot) record three weeks into conference play. The Mountain Hawks are undefeated on the road, with a 3-2 win at Army after being defeated by the Black Knights twice last season.

The Mountain Hawks continued their success on Oct. 5, beating Lafayette in straight sets in front of over 200 fans at home. The 3-0 win is the team’s sixth shutout of the season and the first in Patriot League play.

Sophomore outside hitter Hannah Wright led the team in kills with nine, while freshman setter Alina Lam recorded 34 assists. 

Sophomore outside hitter Sabrina Lancaster leads Lehigh in kills with 205 on the season, including a season-high 22 kills versus Maryland Eastern Shore on Sept. 11. Junior middle back Emily Poole has 82 blocks while senior libero Emily Develle leads the team in digs with 261.

The Mountain Hawks host defending Patriot League champion American at home on Oct. 9.

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in Sports
Lehigh football trounced 66-7 by Princeton

The Mountain Hawks’ losing streak extends to four games as the Princeton Tigers scored 66 unanswered points on their way...

Close