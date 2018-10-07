GALLERY: Volleyball defeats Lafayette 3-0

< ► > Sophomore outside hitter Sabrina Lancaster goes for a hit as Lafayette freshman middle blocker Kelly Austin jumps to block it during a game on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Grace Hall. The team faces American University on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (Adele Hancock/B&W Staff)

The Lehigh volleyball team has been nearly unstoppable this season, boasting a 15-2 (4-1 Patriot) record three weeks into conference play. The Mountain Hawks are undefeated on the road, with a 3-2 win at Army after being defeated by the Black Knights twice last season.

The Mountain Hawks continued their success on Oct. 5, beating Lafayette in straight sets in front of over 200 fans at home. The 3-0 win is the team’s sixth shutout of the season and the first in Patriot League play.

Sophomore outside hitter Hannah Wright led the team in kills with nine, while freshman setter Alina Lam recorded 34 assists.

Sophomore outside hitter Sabrina Lancaster leads Lehigh in kills with 205 on the season, including a season-high 22 kills versus Maryland Eastern Shore on Sept. 11. Junior middle back Emily Poole has 82 blocks while senior libero Emily Develle leads the team in digs with 261.

The Mountain Hawks host defending Patriot League champion American at home on Oct. 9.