Incoming CAS Dean Maria Donoghue Velleca withdraws from position

Maria Donoghue Velleca, who was scheduled to be the incoming dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, withdrew from her position, an email from Provost Pat Farrell said this morning.

Velleca, set to begin work on June 30, did not feel that the position was the best fit for her, Farrell’s email said.

Cameron Wesson, interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences, will extend his duties until Aug. 1. Wesson recently announced he would leave Lehigh to begin work as a provost and dean at Franklin and Marshall College.

Farrell will select another interim dean after Wesson’s Aug. 1 departure, the email said.

A search committee will reconvene to find a new dean as soon as possible. Farrell’s email did not state whether the committee would be the same one that selected Velleca.

Lori Friedman, Lehigh’s director of Media Relations, did not provide more information.