The Brown and White Weekly: 2/15

The Lehigh COVID-19 response team sent an email to the campus community on Feb. 12 outlining urgent campus status changes following a reported positivity rate of 10.2 percent on Feb. 8 and 5.3 percent on Feb. 12.

Changes include the continuation of mandatory COVID-19 surveillance testing for all on and off campus students throughout the week of Feb. 15, reducing in person class instruction and the new CDC recommendation of double masking.

As of today the COVID-19 dashboard is reporting 344 total active cases of COVID-19, with 208 among students living off campus and 136 among students living in residence halls.

In other news, on Feb. 4 Provost Nathan Urban announced two new policies allowing students, faculty staff and alumni to identify their chosen name and gender identity in university systems.

The Pride Center hopes these efforts will improve the experience for transgender students and staff but acknowledge that there is still significant work to be done.

Peer Health advisors are facilitating a partnership with the meditation app Headspace to produce students ways to destress and recharge as some students face isolation and heightened anxiety amid the pandemic.

Two weeks after the launch, over 750 Lehigh students have signed up for the subscription, gaining access to 1,200 hours of mediation, sleep content, mindful movement exercises and focus music.

In sports news, the Lehigh men and women’s basketball teams are coming off their COVID-19 related pauses, while baseball swimming and track and field have paused activities due to positive COVID-19 cases among team members.

