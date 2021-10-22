The Brown and White Weekly: 10/22

Lifestyle Reporter Layla Warshaw runs through the week in review of the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

In Covid news, according to an email sent on Wednesday by the Covid Response team, weekly surveillance testing will remain for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff as well as 10% of vaccinated students.

Also, a reminder to students that flu shots are available in nearby pharmacies. Faculty and staff can receive their flu shot on October 29th from 9:00 am to 3:00pm in the STEPS tent.

The office of Creative Inquiry is now accepting applications for its Impact Fellowship programs to all students who will be on campus for the Spring and Fall 2022 semesters.

These programs will allow students to work in groups alongside faculty mentors and external partners to pursue new intellectual and creative ways that lead to local or global impact.

The three programs students can apply to include Global Social Impact, Campus Sustainable Impact and Lehigh Valley Social Impact. Applications close next Wednesday October 27.

In other news, if you are looking for a local organic coffee shop, Zekraft Café is new to South Bethlehem. This cafe is located at 306 New Street and some things on the menu include organic teas and coffees, Lattes, expressos, Frappes, salads, desserts, pastries and much more.

Municipal elections for Northampton County are taking place on Tuesday November 2. With these elections, residents will have the opportunity to vote on mayor, city council members, school board members and other city officials.

October 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.

To find more information about polling locations and candidates, please visit Northahamptoncounty.org

In sports news, on Tuesday, the Men’s Soccer team took a 0-2 loss against Princeton.

Also, the Women’s swimming and diving team will take on West Chester at Jacobs Pool today at 5:00pm

