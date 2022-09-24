The Brown and White Weekly: 09/25/22

News associate Liana Secondino runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Liana Secondino.

After over a year of construction, the Lehigh Business Innovation Building will open in November.

.The building will offer a new financial service lab, a Lehigh ventures lab, a recording studio, mock interview spaces, study spaces, and an environmentally-friendly rooftop.

The new building will be located on the corner of Taylor Street and Packer Avenue.

Lehigh Transportation Services have added two, 15-passenger vans to their bus system.

The addition comes after concerns over the low frequency of Campus Connector buses transporting students to and from Mountaintop.

The vans now run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley, in addition to 36 other counties in northeastern PA, has been put on a drought watch.

A drought watch is the lowest level of a drought emergency, where the Department of Environmental Protection’s Commonwealth Drought Task Force asks for individuals to conserve their water.

Residents have been asked to decrease their individual water by 5 to 10%.

The drought watch will be lifted if PA gets significant precipitation over the next couple of months.

So, let’s hope it rains.

For The Brown and White, I’m Liana Secondino.