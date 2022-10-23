The Brown and White Weekly: 10/23/22

Reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo.

The upcoming UC renovations are bringing about some major dining changes.

Students can also now use “meal deals” which can be used as a meal credit or swipe for a featured menu combination.

Meals credits have become more expensive. Breakfast has increased from four dollars to five dollars and the value for lunch and dinner has increased from five dollars to seven dollars.

However, an additional fifty dollars in dining dollars has been provided to each meal plan participant for use at all on-campus dining locations.

Next semester, Rathbone, Brodhead, Common Grounds, and Hawk’s Nest will be expanding their hours. Students will also be able to use new technology that will indicate the wait times at Rathbone.

LUPD released their Annual Security and Fire Safety Report. It provides crime data for classifications such as burglary, stalking, and aggravated assault.

To learn more about the data collected, visit thebrownwhite.com

For The Brown and White, I’m Isabella Insingo.