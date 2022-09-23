Lehigh Insider: Karen Salvemini

Host Bonor Ayambem is joined Lehigh’s Title IX Coordinator, Karen Salvemini, who was criticized in an investigative piece last spring. The two chat about Salvemini’s early career, the specific nature of her work at Lehigh and of course controversy.
Created/Hosted by: Bonor Ayambem
Produced by: Layla Warshaw
Follow Lehigh Insider on Instagram
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.