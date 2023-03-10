The Brown and White Weekly: 03/10/23

Reporter Brendan Rego runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Brendan Rego.

This week, students received an update regarding missing student Daniel Lee in a campus-wide Hawk Watch alert written by Vice President of Student Affairs Ric Hall and Assistant Vice President of Campus Safety Jason Schiffer.

Lee, a second-year engineering student, was reported missing on January 20th wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic pants and black sneakers.

According to the report, Lee’s phone and credit cards have been inactive since he went missing.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in his disappearance, but there is concern about Lee’s mental well-being.

Authorities are worried that self-harm may be involved.

We urge that any students in need of support reach out to University Counseling Services, the University Care team, the Suicide and Crisis Hotline or any other resources they may have at their disposal.

For The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Brendan Rego.