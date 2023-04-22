The Brown and White Weekly: 04/21/23

Reporter Amadea Lehoczky Escobar runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Amadea Lehoczky Escobar.

Toastique, a gourmet juice and toast bar, opened on Bethlehem’s South Side on March 11th. More than a hundred people lined up on East Third Street for the 8 am opening, where the first fifty customers received free Toastique for a year.

The location was franchised by Jessica Morrissey, who graduated from Lehigh with an MBA in 2021.

Morrissey said she hopes Toastique offers the community a place to come together.

University Production’s QUEST spring 2023 concert will be held on April 22nd in Stabler Arena. Indie pop/rock band COIN is set to be the headliner with pop singer Rebecca Black as the opening act.

The tickets, which cost $10, went on sale on April 3rd, three days after the event was announced on University Production’s Instagram.

The day tickets went live, students experienced technical difficulties which created a temporary halt on sales. However the issues have since been resolved.

For The Brown and White, I’m Amadea Lehoczky Escobar.