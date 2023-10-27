A pumpkin patch on every porch

The Brown and White walked through the South Side on Oct. 25 to see how residents are decorating for Halloween with carved and painted pumpkins. Students living off campus showed their Halloween spirit by displaying their jack-o’-lanterns with various creative designs. (Maeve Kelly/ B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.