Lehigh loses close battle with Holy Cross

On a chilly fall afternoon in Goodman Stadium, Lehigh fell in an offensive battle with Holy Cross 28-24.

Lehigh (2-7, 1-3 Patriot) entered this game after not playing the previous week. The week before, they got their second win of the season after beating Bucknell 27-18.

Holy Cross (6-3, 4-1 Patriot) also came off of a bye week. The Crusaders won 49-47 the week before against Fordham. Their only Patriot League loss was on Oct. 21 when they fell 38-35 to Lafayette.

Lehigh scored on the opening drive of the game when sophomore quarterback Brayten Silbor found senior wide receiver Eric Johnson for the first score. After Lehigh forced an interception on Holy Cross’s first drive, Silbor threw a second touchdown pass to Johnson.

Lehigh led by two scores five minutes into the first quarter. They held their 14-0 lead until the intermission.

Holy Cross scored on the first play of the second quarter when junior running back Jordan Fuller took the ball 53 yards to the end zone to reduce Lehigh’s lead to seven. After a Silbor interception, Holy Cross’s junior quarterback Joe Pesansky found senior wide receiver Jalen Coker to tie the game at 14.

The teams traded scoreless drives before Lehigh took possession with 5:37 remaining in the first half. Lehigh took most of the remaining time off the clock, as first-year running back Luke Yoder scored with 1:10 left from a yard out.

Lehigh’s defense took the field with a 21-14 lead but could not hold it as Holy Cross drove down the field in only 51 seconds. They capped off the drive with another long touchdown pass from Coker to Pesansky as the half ended tied 21-21.

On their first drive of the second half, Holy Cross fumbled the ball in Lehigh territory. The Mountain Hawks drove down the field before being stopped at the Crusaders’ 24-yard line.

Sophomore kicker Nick Garrido took the field to kick the longest field goal of his career, sending a 41-yarder down the middle as he gave Lehigh a 24-21 lead with 8:43 left in the third quarter.

Lehigh attempted a surprise onside kick on the next play which was recovered by Holy Cross. The Crusaders took advantage of a favorable starting field position to score on a second rushing touchdown from Fuller to give a 28-24 lead which they held until the end of the third quarter.

Holy Cross took possession deep in their territory after a Lehigh punt and punted themselves with 14:40 left in the fourth as sophomore defensive back Nick Peltekian returned the punt from the Lehigh 40-yard line to the Holy Cross 20-yard line. Lehigh did not capitalize and missed a field goal after three stalled plays.

The Crusaders took advantage of the Lehigh mistake and quickly moved up the field. With only a yard to go on a fourth down with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter, Lehigh made a stop at the line to get the ball back. However, after Lehigh was forced to punt again, Holy Cross ran down the clock to take a 28-24 victory.

Lehigh will take on Colgate next Saturday in Hamilton, New York, at 1:00 p.m.