A small amount of mercury was found in a room on the first floor of Iacocca Hall in the C-Wing, according to a HawkWatch alert sent to the campus community Wednesday evening by Jason Schiffer, the assistant vice president of campus safety.

Facilities personnel are following “all recommended practices regarding remediation,” Schiffer wrote, and an outside company is performing the remediation and air quality testing.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the health effects of mercury exposure may not occur at all or can be very severe, depending on factors such as the people involved and the circumstances surrounding the exposure.

All lab classes in that area were canceled for the day, and Schiffer wrote that people should avoid the sectioned-off area, including floors 1, 2 and 3 of the C-Wing, until further notice.

Zoe Broker, ’26, was getting water outside her class when she returned and found her lab was blocked off. She said personnel there identified “high levels” of mercury brought to their attention by flooding from the previous day.

She said a graduate student in her class mentioned the mercury could have been present for years but was only discovered after the flood.

“I’m very uncertain of how long we’re going to be out of our research labs,” Broker said. “It’s making me a little bit nervous because I know I had to stop in the middle of my experiment to leave and these experiments are time-sensitive.”

Petra Oganovich, ’26, works on the floor where the mercury was discovered and received a text message from Broker about the evacuation.

Oganovich also received an email from Environmental Health & Safety notifying her that her lab would be temporarily shut down, though the lecture component of her class would continue over Zoom.

“It’s definitely a bit of a shocker, and I’m worried,” Oganovich said. “Have we been exposed to mercury this whole time taking this class? Because that’s obviously pretty dangerous and can have long-term effects. I hope that they are going to be pretty transparent about it, but I don’t know.”