Photo Gallery: Heavy snow submerges Lehigh’s campus

Students bundled up Sunday as the Lehigh Valley experienced intense snow as part of a larger regional storm. See how students spent their day in the wintery weather. A Bethlehem community member snowplows the sidewalk outside Lehigh’s Health, Science and Technology Building. Following a winter storm, all classes will operate on a remote schedule on Monday. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) A snow-covered staircase is pictured between Richards and Lower Cents. People are also pictured shoveling snow on University Drive. (Max Randall/B&W Staff) Students prepare to sled down a hill outside Lehigh’s Clayton University Center. Following Sunday’s winter storm, students brought sleds and skis to ride down hills across Lehigh’s campus. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) Snow-covered bicycles are pictured locked inside the bike rack outside Fairchild Martindale Library. With snow accumulating from a winter storm, Lehigh moved Monday’s class operations to a remote schedule. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) Students are pictured preparing to snowboard outside Lehigh’s Clayton University Center. Following a winter storm, students flocked to the hill to go skiing and sledding. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) The snow-covered roofs are of Farrington Square are pictured on Sunday. Lehigh stated in an email that classes were moved to a remote schedule on Monday due to the timing and expected accumulation of snow. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) A car is pictured covered in snow outside Lehigh’s campus. After Sunday’s winter storm, Lehigh sent a campus-wide email stating that classes would be held remotely on Monday. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) campus gallery multimedia
