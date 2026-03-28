Gallery: No Kings demonstration draws hundreds to North Bethlehem

Several hundred protesters gathered Saturday in the Bethlehem Rose Garden as part of a No Kings demonstration in a display of outcry against President Donald Trump and his administration. The event follows a similar rally in October, 2025 which saw protesters march to Bethlehem Town Hall as roughly 5 million people mobilized nationwide for various No Kings movements.
Comment Policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to refuse the publication of entirely anonymous comments.