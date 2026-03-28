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    Gallery: No Kings demonstration draws hundreds to North Bethlehem

    By 3 Mins Read
    Protesters are pictured in the Bethlehem Rose Garden as part of a No Kings demonstration on Saturday, March 28. Residents gathered in opposition against President Donald Trump and his administration. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)

    Several hundred protesters gathered Saturday in the Bethlehem Rose Garden as part of a No Kings demonstration in a display of outcry against President Donald Trump and his administration. The event follows a similar rally in October, 2025 which saw protesters march to Bethlehem Town Hall as roughly 5 million people mobilized nationwide for various No Kings movements.

    Protesters stand roadside as cars drive by. Some organizers spoke from megaphones as members of the crowd chanted alongside them. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Protesters donned red, white, and blue colored garments to symbolize the demonstration’s association with the United States government. The event included live music performed by local artists which related to the messages of the demonstration. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    A protester remarks at a homemade carving depicting President Donald Trump wearing a king’s crown. Several protesters used props, carried signs or were in costume for the event. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Protesters stand roadside on the corner of West Raspberry Street and 8th Avenue during a No Kings demonstration on Saturday, March 28. Cars frequently honked at protesters while some drivers recorded on their phones. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    A protester smiles as upside-down American flags wave in the background during the No Kings demonstration on Saturday, March 28. Many protesters gathered at the pavilion to listen to live music while others visited booths for local political groups. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    A man clad in an authentic linen outfit walks through the parking lot in the Bethlehem Rose Garden on Saturday, March 28. The man claims to have five historically-oriented outfits of a similar nature in his collection. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    The afternoon sun casts a shadow onto protesters as they stand alongside 8th Avenue in Bethlehem during a No Kings demonstration. Protesters lined the road on 8th Avenue and West Union Boulevard, holding signs and shouting to passing vehicles. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Flags and props in support of Ukraine and LGBTQ+ causes were heavily featured as part of the No Kings demonstration on Saturday, March 28. Protesters gathered for the rally to decry the administration of President Donald Trump. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Protesters hold boxes labeled with “Epstein files” and “unredacted emails” as part of a No Kings protest held at Bethlehem Rose Garden. President Donald Trump’s handling of and association with the Epstein files has drawn scrutiny from members of the public and was one subject which protesters sought to address Saturday. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    A man stands in front of a No Kings sign depicting a crossed-out crown. Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Bethlehem Rose Garden to rally in opposition of President Donald Trump. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)

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