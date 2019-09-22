The First-Generation themed housing—once home to Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity—was vandalized with eggs by an unknown individual or individuals.

It is unclear if the first-generation community was targeted and when the vandalism first occurred, according to a Sept. 18 email sent from the Office of the President.

“There were numerous other ‘eggings’ on campus, according to the LUPD, which was initially notified about some of the campus-wide vandalism, but not about the First Gen House,” the email said.

The Lehigh University Police Department will be looking at surveillance videos to try to identify the individuals, the email said.

Recently, the Jewish Student Center was also vandalized.

Donald Outing, the vice president for equity and community, said “the faculty, staff and students of Lehigh University are committed to building a campus culture that embraces all people and reflects a commitment to welcoming and celebrating the diversity of our community,” in a Sept. 11 email.

These incidents have not been the only acts of vandalism and prejudice on campus.

The UMOJA house, a multicultural community focused on unity, was vandalized in November 2013 with graffiti of racial slurs and eggs. The perpetrator was a Lehigh student in Sigma Chi fraternity, and he and the chapter were charged for violations against the Code of Conduct.

In April 2018, student Yukai Yang vandalized residence hall Warren Square, damaging his roommate’s property and writing racist comments.

The Pride Center was vandalized in May 2019 after a gender-neutral restroom across the hall was also vandalized. The act was racist and homophobic.

“We clearly have much work to do. We can and we must do better. It is our shared responsibility to continue on this journey toward a better Lehigh,” the email from the Office of the President said.