Lehigh Insider: President Joseph Helble

Host Bonor Ayambem is back with another season of Lehigh Insider. First up, President Helble! Bonor explores the different sides of his professional and personal career (including time in the Senate!). Listen for an inside scoop of what his job as university president really entails. Click here.
Created/Hosted by: Bonor Ayambem
Produced by: Layla Warshaw
